Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 30,900 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,729,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,197,000 after purchasing an additional 182,867 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Open Text by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,046,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,336,000 after buying an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Open Text by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 301,853 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,932,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,231,000 after acquiring an additional 140,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $134,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

OTEX stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

