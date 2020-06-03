Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 8,715 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $621.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.82. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

