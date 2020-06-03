Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

