Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Trading Up 1.3%

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.27, 7,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 218,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several research firms have commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after buying an additional 262,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,043,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $4,403,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,025,000.

About Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

