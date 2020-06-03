Agree Realty’s (ADC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Shares of ADC opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.29. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,538. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

