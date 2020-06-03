Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Alkermes stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,977,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $11,536,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alkermes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

