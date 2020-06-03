Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,379.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2,010.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.