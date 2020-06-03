Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. China International Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,379.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,010.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.