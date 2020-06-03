Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,379.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,010.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

