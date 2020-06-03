Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

AMZN stock opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,379.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,010.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

