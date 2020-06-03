Analysts Anticipate Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Skechers USA posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In other Skechers USA news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,422 shares of company stock worth $3,063,475. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth about $59,484,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

