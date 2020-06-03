Analysts Expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.95 Million

Brokerages expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to post sales of $133.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.90 million. Onto Innovation reported sales of $67.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year sales of $543.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $550.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $584.90 million, with estimates ranging from $567.00 million to $602.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Onto Innovation.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.75 million.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Onto Innovation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.