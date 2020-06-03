Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Sells 270,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £426,600 ($561,168.11).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Julian Treger sold 27,665 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £44,264 ($58,226.78).

On Monday, May 18th, Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £1,127,000 ($1,482,504.60).

Shares of APF stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.35. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 218 ($2.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $293.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

