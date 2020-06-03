Ann Marie Marson Sells 713 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Marie Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $5,281,976.70.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.59. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $156.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

