Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading Up 1.9%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87, 3,754,839 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,998,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In related news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Antero Midstream by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Antero Midstream by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 386,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

