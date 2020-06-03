Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Trading Down 15.6%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) was down 15.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.65, approximately 10,498,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 628% from the average daily volume of 1,441,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The firm has a market cap of $191.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57.

About Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

