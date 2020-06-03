Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $14,125,000.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,419 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 127.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 129.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 48.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 23.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

