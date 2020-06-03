Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 12.8% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

AAPL opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

