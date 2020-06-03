Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.33 and a 200-day moving average of $288.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.