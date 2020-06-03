ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of ArcBest worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ArcBest by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $562.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Corp has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $32.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

