Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 23,128 Shares

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $169,528.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $111,746.41.

On Friday, April 17th, Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $66,184.56.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $3,515.00.

ARDX stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Ardelyx Inc has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

