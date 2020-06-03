AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will post $6.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.63 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $5.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $26.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.15 billion to $27.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $32.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 475,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZN opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

