AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.92

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 7356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.01 and a beta of 0.71.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,387.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.