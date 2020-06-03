Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.45, approximately 24,043 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 926,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $324.67 million, a PE ratio of 249.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 1,076,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $8,041,103.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,866,723 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,363. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avid Technology by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.