Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $790.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.17 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. Analysts anticipate that Azul will post -11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Azul by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,006,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,467,000 after acquiring an additional 357,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after buying an additional 516,140 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Azul by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Azul by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

