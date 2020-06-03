AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $828.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.41.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AZZ by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AZZ by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

