B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Neil Reeder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$186,750.00.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.67. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$510.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

