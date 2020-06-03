Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BSBR. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 253.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.