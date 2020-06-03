Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

