Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $77,743,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,337 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vipshop by 13,110.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,628,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,888 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

