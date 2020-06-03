Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Credicorp worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $240.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.25. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $8.4998 dividend. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Santander raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Banco Santander raised Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

