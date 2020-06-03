Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 20,633 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55,734 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95.

