Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,235,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after acquiring an additional 356,921 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 287,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,765.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 270,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,097,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after acquiring an additional 252,913 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.