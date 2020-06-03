Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of MicroStrategy worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 341,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $22,116,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of MSTR opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.25 million. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

