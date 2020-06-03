Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ePlus were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ePlus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in ePlus by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 99,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 433.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after buying an additional 94,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.12. ePlus Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.15 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.