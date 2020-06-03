Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Safehold worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,759,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of -0.40. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.