Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 712,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in BOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BOX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 591.13% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

