Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.29 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

