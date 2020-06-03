Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $33,414,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $15,564,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 322,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

