Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.38 Million Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Alamo Group worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $99,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $778,082.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

