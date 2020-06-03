Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.78 Million Position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Skyline worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 152,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Skyline by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Skyline by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Skyline in the fourth quarter worth about $7,338,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Skyline Co. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.88 million. Skyline’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

