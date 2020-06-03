Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.01 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $14,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALEX stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $825.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

