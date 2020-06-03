Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Avantor worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $66,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 240,731 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $11,171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

AVTR stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Avantor Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

