Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Addus Homecare worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

