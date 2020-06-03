Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 36,886 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 811,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 525,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TR stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.93%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

