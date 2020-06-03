Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 91,092 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,122,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Southwestern Energy worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,266,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after buying an additional 8,487,634 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after buying an additional 7,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,747,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

NYSE:SWN opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.