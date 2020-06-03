Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.52% of Interface worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $20,092,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324,042 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 17.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,285,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 187,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Interface stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $496.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.79. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TILE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

