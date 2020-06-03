Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $16,536,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

