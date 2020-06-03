Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Prudential Public in the first quarter worth $723,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public in the first quarter worth $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 236.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 16.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 132,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUK stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Prudential Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

