Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Forty Seven were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Forty Seven by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,794,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

In other Forty Seven news, CEO Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 32,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,108,497.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $183,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,601 shares of company stock worth $29,499,733 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. Forty Seven Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FTSV shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.